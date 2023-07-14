The San Francisco 49ers' ownership group announced in June it has assumed ownership of Leeds United. The investment group included NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and TJ McConnell.

Friday morning, ESPN reported Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has invested in the group.

Via the story:

“I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal who already have ownership, the 49ers,” Westbrook said. “So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner as well about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different.”

Westbrook is one of the NBA's best players and now will be an ownership affiliate for Leeds, a football club based in England.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Clippers this past season from the Los Angeles Lakers. He reportedly signed a two-year, $7.8 million deal to stay with the Clippers in free agency.

Westbrook is a triple-double threat and can affect the game in many ways. In 2016-17, he became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62. Incredibly, Westbrook has repeated the feat three times since then.

Unfortunately for him, his value has seemed to diminish in the league. He is ball-dominant and at 34 years old, typically needs to dictate an offense in order for him to have his most success.

The Clippers will look to make a championship run next season with Westbrook and forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden could be on the move to LA, too.