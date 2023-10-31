Another trade deadline, another major splash for the San Francisco 49ers.

After acquiring Christian McCaffrey last year, the Niners made sure to improve their roster once again at the deadline, acquiring star pass-rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders. Kyle Shanahan now has one of the most electric duos in Nick Bosa and Young who will be a living nightmare for opposing QBs. Oh, and they also played together at Ohio State.

Now despite the 49ers currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, there's still no shortage of optimism from their fanbase, who are absolutely fired up to see Young, the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, coming to the Bay Area.

Here are some of the reactions.

WE WILL FINALLY GET TO SEE CHASE YOUNG AND NICK BOSA TOGETHER THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/SSyyIbX4Rr — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) October 31, 2023

WOW. #49ers are bolstering their defensive line in a massive way. Chase Young and Nick Bosa are now going to chase down QBs. @KPIXtv https://t.co/vH9gsclctr — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 31, 2023

JOHN LYNCH YOU HAVE ROCKED MY WORLD ONCE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/hN0c98HsW7 https://t.co/o8wjWh9T9Y — JAY® (@JayLGK) October 31, 2023

What a deal for the 49ers. You can just tell how excited the fans are to see this pass rush, which was phenomenal for the Buckeyes in college. It only cost San Francisco a third-round pick, too.

Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, hasn't played a lot since his rookie campaign but he was electric that year, collecting 44 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks. He's off to a nice start in 2023 as well, registering five sacks in just seven games including 12 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

The 49ers are currently allowing a mere 17.5 points per contest and just 86.1 yards on the ground per game. Young would've become a free agent this offseason and Washington seemed uncertain about committing to him long-term due to injuries, so they decided to move the defensive end instead.

Now, he gets the chance to chase a Super Bowl with an elite team on both sides of the ball.