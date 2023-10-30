The San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 9 bye on a three-game losing streak with the NFL trade deadline looming on Tuesday. One would think that the trade deadline would present San Francisco with the perfect opportunity to make a deal or two and jump-start their struggling squad during the bye week. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan strongly hinted at the team's trade deadline stance while speaking to reporters after the game on Sunday, saying that San Francisco has the “answers in the building“, per 49erswebzone.

Shanahan says 49ers' losing streak won't affect trade deadline plans

“No, none of this changes anything with the trade deadline, how we played today, or how we played these last three weeks,” Shanahan told reporters after the game. “When you sit and you watch tape, when it's out there on the field, and I know how these last two weeks, especially, I felt, but I do believe we have the answers in our building. I believe we have good players. I believe we have good coaches. It's up to me to get them to do better.”

Shanahan indicated that the 49ers won't overreact to their recent struggles at the upcoming trade deadline. San Francisco will certainly do their due diligence on trades but it certainly seems like the team isn't going to be an active participant at the deadline, judging by what Shanahan said.

The 49ers coach's comments are interesting, especially after what 49ers general manager John Lynch had to say about the trade deadline last weekend.

John Lynch's comments on trade deadline

During an appearance on KNBR's Murph and Mac Show, Lynch didn't rule out any trade deadline moves, saying the team “isn't afraid to make a splash.”

There's no doubt that Shanahan and Lynch would feel better about this roster coming off of wins rather than three losses.

But are these losses enough to warrant making a ‘splash' move? In his comments on Sunday, Shanahan said that the 49ers have “good players and coaches” but it's up to him to get them to “do better.”

He could be talking about quarterback Brock Purdy, who has thrown five interceptions in his last three contests after getting off to a hot start. He could be talking about defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, whose defense has seemingly regressed after a hot start and whose questionable blitz call was a huge mistake in the team's Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Either way, the 49ers will definitely be a team worth monitoring ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.