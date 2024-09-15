While it was expected that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey would be placed on the injured reserve list, his new timeline will most likely frustrate fans. As fantasy football managers of the 49ers star will go bonkers, new reporting from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that McCaffrey made need longer than the minimum of four games the IR list allows.

It was a shock for some people with how quickly the events were turned of McCaffrey being questionable for last Monday night's game against the New York Jets to then being out resulting in a multi-week absence. However, Rapoport said Sunday morning that it may take six weeks to heal from his Achilles tendinitis.

“Christian McCaffrey, the star running back for the 49ers, officially placed on injured reserve yesterday,” Rapoport said. “He is out for the next four games at least. That means Jordan Mason, the former undrafted free agent who became a star last week, is now the starter going forward.”

“My understanding, Christian McCaffrey is dealing with painful Achilles tendinitis described to me as frustrating and difficult, difficult to run, surely difficult to get rid of,” Rapoport continued. “Now, he is not at more of a risk of tearing his Achilles, but from my understanding, he's likely to be out six weeks or potentially more, which means Mason, the preseason MVP of the 49ers, is going to get a ton of touches.”

As 49ers await return of Christian McCaffrey, they have Jordan Mason

As Rapoport mentioned, 49ers running back Jordan Mason filled in nicely for McCaffrey in his absence receiving a massive workload of 28 touches to go along with 147 yards and a touchdown. He looks to be the No. 1 running back for the team until McCaffrey heals up his issue, but if people are judging Week 1 by itself, Mason can be trusted in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

Mason is in his third year with San Francisco as he was an undrafted rookie in 2022 coming out of Georgia Tech. His season is off to a fast start to say the least in the opening win over the Jets on Monday night, 32-19.

Still, McCaffrey as solidified himself as one of the top offensive players in the league as last season won offensive player of the year where he rushed for 1,459 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns. Through the air he would catch 67 passes for 564 yards to go along with seven touchdowns which would arguably be his best season in the NFL after productive seasons with his original team in the Carolina Panthers.

While the statistics will no doubt he lower this year because of the missed time, his impact on the 49ers is large even with how stacked they are on offense. At any rate, the 49ers have games in the meantime as they look to be 2-0 as they face the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon.

They are on the quest to get back to the Super Bowl after losing in the big game to the Kansas City Chiefs and win the NFC West.