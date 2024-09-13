San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (calf, Achilles) has been ruled out for their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also announced the team is considering placing the 28-year-old on injured reserve, as NFL insider Adam Schefter reported. In response to that bad news, fantasy football managers worldwide, who were already heartbroken after losing CMC as a late scratch in Week 1 against the New York Jets, have been sent further into shambles.

“Smart fantasy football drafters always knew Jordan Mason was set up to smash this year as long as both Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell immediately ended up on IR.”

Jordan Mason, who started in Week 1, looks like the 49ers' back to have rostered in Week 2. Last week, the former Georgia Tech back, rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

How fantasy football managers should handle 49ers, Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason

In redraft leagues, sometimes managers have to go down with the ship because trading a player away is effectively gambling. It's possible to trade McCaffrey, but he'd be parted with at a fraction of his value.

A running back would be ideal in return, but if Christian McCaffrey isn't safe, what other back is? Best case scenario, McCaffrey returns in the next one or two weeks. So, the fantasy football team in question can make a playoff run late in the season with a healthy McCaffrey in tow.

Worst case scenario? Either CMC is traded away, and half the fantasy team's value is gone, or he's retained and never returns to play for the 49ers this season. Those are the breaks with fantasy football.

It also highlights the importance of handcuffing a team's best players. There were signs that Mason was pushing for a larger role during the preseason as he was already challenging Elijah Mitchell, who ended up out for the year.

The 49ers travel to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face last year's teammate Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST.