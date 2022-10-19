49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others

San Francisco 49ers fans rejoice: the defense is getting healthy again. Per Dave Lombardi of The Athletic, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback Jason Verrett, and defensive end Drake Jackson will be back in practice Wednesday. In addition to the defensive reinforcements, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams returned to practice.

Speaking to Jake Hutchinson of KNBR about his groin injury, Nick Bosa shared, “I feel really good. Gotta get into the practice week to see how it feels, but pretty optimistic.”

Coming off a shocking Week 6 loss in which the team surrendered 28 points to the Marcus Mariota-led Atlanta Falcons, the affectionately nicknamed Niners will welcome any and all healthy players back into the fold to aid in the prevention of another upset. Having a player like Nick Bosa back in action will be beneficial. The two-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of The Year last saw the field in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers and currently has six sacks thus far in the 2022 NFL season.

So far this year, the 49ers sit atop the NFC West with a 3-3 record, a win-loss total mirrored by division mates Seattle Seahawks and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Arizona Cardinals loom close behind with a 2-4 record themselves. This division has been the most competitive, if not most intriguing, in the NFL.

As October wains and we approach the midway point of the season, it will be critical for San Francisco to build upon its newfound health and separate themselves from the pack.