San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody reportedly suffered a right quad strain during practice and is considered day-to-day, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The injury will keep Moody out of the 49ers preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.

This may be an overlooked injury by some, but the 49ers understand just how important the kicker position is. Fortunately, this injury doesn't appear to be serious. Still, San Francisco will closely monitor the situation. It would not be surprising to see the team add kicking depth just in case.

Moody excelled at the college level during his time at Michigan. The 23-year-old has a chance to be one of the better kickers in the league if he can stay healthy.

In 2022, Moody didn't miss a single extra point opportunity with Michigan. He also went 29-35 on field goal chances, per Sports Reference. In 2021, Moody also made every extra point and went 23-25 on field goals. He's consistent without question and features the ability to make kicks from long-range.

49ers updates ahead of Week 1

The 49ers will face the Chargers on Friday. One of the primary storylines will revolve around Trey Lance. Brock Purdy is going to be San Francisco's starting QB to open the season. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold earned the backup QB job, moving Lance to third on the QB depth chart.

Lance is now being mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors as it appears the 49ers are willing to move on.

Kickoff for Friday's Chargers-49ers game is scheduled for 7:00 PM PST.