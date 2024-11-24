The San Francisco 49ers are continuing their injury-riddled season, but there looks to be some optimism for one of their players. Trent Williams didn't practice this week after playing through an ankle injury in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. It sounds like has a chance of playing against the Green Bay Packers, but there's a catch, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers are optimistic that OT Trent Williams, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to his ankle injury, will be able to play vs. the Packers,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “But they also need to see how he feels in pre-game warmups to know if he will be able to go and protect QB Brandon Allen.”

Allen is making his first start in more than two years, and it would be big if Williams could be in front of him to protect him. Not only will Allen need him, but Christian McCaffrey will probably be a focal point of the offense with Brock Purdy out. With Williams, the run game can open up and McCaffrey could control the game with his legs.

49ers continue to deal with injuries

With Brock Purdy already ruled out with a shoulder injury, the 49ers are going to need as many healthy bodies on the field as they can get. Injuries have been the story of the season for the 49ers, and just when it feels like they're about to get healthy, somebody else goes down.

At 5-5, the 49ers are right where they need to be if they want to make a run for a playoff spot, and the hope is that by next week, they get Purdy back. As of now, Brandon Allen is going to have to lead the offense, and he has the weapons to surprise some people.