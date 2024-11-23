The San Francisco 49ers have an uphill battle to gain some stronger footing in the NFC West and the NFC playoff chase due to a slow start to the season and a tough schedule down the stretch. The 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams are all 5-5 and trailing the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals by one game in the division heading into Week 12.

The 49ers have also been hurt by injuries to seemingly all of their key players this season. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have all been in and out of the lineup on top of the season-ending knee injury to star wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Now the 49ers will have to navigate a difficult matchup against the Green Bay Packers without starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy picked up a shoulder injury during last week's loss against the Seattle Seahawks, and the 49ers still don't know how severe the injury is or if it's going to cost Purdy any more games moving forward, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“I don't want to say there's long-term concern,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per Fowler. “We got the MRI on Monday. We thought he just needed some rest and really weren't concerned about him not being good this week. But when he started up Thursday, just surprised him, surprised us, how it felt. So we had to shut him down. So, I really don't what to think of it. The MRI doesn't look like that, so it should be alright. But the way it responded this week, it's really up in the air for next week, so we'll have

to see on Monday.”

Shanahan also said they don't know what play the injury happened on. These are ominous signs moving forward for the 49ers.

Brandon Allen to start for 49ers vs. Packers

Without Brock Purdy on Sunday, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers will turn to Brandon Allen as the starting quarterback for a huge NFC clash against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Allen is inexperienced at the NFL level, with just nine career starts on his resume. His last start came during the 2021 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. In those nine starts over three seasons with the Bengals and Denver Broncos, Allen has a 2-7 record. The 49ers are hoping he will be able to turn that around and get a win on Sunday.

For his career, Allen is completing 56.7% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He will have a difficult task on Sunday as he tries to keep up with a high-powered Packers offense that has turned them into one of the best teams in the NFC. The 49ers defense will have a hard time getting stops without star defensive end Nick Bosa, who is out with an injury.