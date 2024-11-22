The status of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers remains uncertain due to a shoulder injury sustained in last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. General Manager John Lynch shared the team’s contingency plan during an interview on KNBR on Friday, revealing that Brandon Allen would take the first snaps if Purdy cannot play.

“Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs would both be ready, but Brandon would get the first snaps,” Lynch confirmed via KNBR on X, formerly Twitter.

Purdy, who played through apparent discomfort during the Seahawks game, has been limited in practice this week. According to Lynch, Purdy experienced soreness in his shoulder that has hindered his ability to throw. Despite participating in non-throwing drills on Wednesday, Purdy attempted some light throwing on Thursday before resuming rehab.

“We've had a plan to try to quiet it down,” Lynch explained. “Wednesday, he didn’t do any throwing, just practice. Thursday, he started to do some throwing and then went inside for rehab, per the plan. Hopefully, he makes progress, and we can have a shot at this weekend, but we’ll see. I think it is tenuous.”

Brandon Allen will likely start for the 49ers on Sunday

The quarterback also underwent an MRI earlier this week to assess the extent of the injury. Lynch expressed cautious optimism about the results, noting no long-term damage. However, the focus remains on Purdy’s ability to operate effectively on the field.

With Purdy’s availability in question, the 49ers have leaned on backups Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs during practice. Allen, who has been with the team since the offseason, is more familiar with the playbook and would start if Purdy can’t suit up. Dobbs, acquired earlier this season, has also seen significant reps this week as the team prepares for all scenarios.

Allen has shown flashes of competence during preseason action, and Lynch expressed confidence in his readiness. Meanwhile, Dobbs brings game experience from earlier in the season, providing the team with a capable secondary option.

The 49ers’ trip to Lambeau Field is a pivotal game as the team looks to maintain its playoff position in a tight NFC race. Missing Purdy, the team’s emerging leader under center, would be a significant challenge, especially against a resurgent Packers team.

“Brock's going to show up here today, and we’ll see where he can go in terms of practice, and we’ll make some decisions accordingly.” Lynch said, emphasizing Purdy's progress for recovery.

As the 49ers head into their final practice before Sunday’s game, all eyes will be on Purdy’s status. If he is unable to go, the spotlight will shift to Allen, who will have a significant opportunity to step up and keep San Francisco in the playoff hunt.