The San Francisco 49ers knew they had some work to do this offseason after coming up short in Super Bowl 58, and one of their biggest areas of need was at the linebacker spot. On the second day of free agency, they managed to fill that need by picking up Eric Kendricks, the former All-Pro tackling machine who spent the 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
After spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Kendricks latched on with the Chargers and ended up leading their team in tackles with 117, while also racking up 3.5 sacks along the way. Now, he will work alongside Fred Warner in San Fran after he signed a one-year deal with them on Wednesday morning to help fill the void left by Dre Greenlaw after he tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl.
49ers are signing former Chargers LB Eric Kendricks to a one-year deal, per source. Kendricks was a Chargers captain last season, when he started 14 games and finished second on the team with 117 tackles. pic.twitter.com/qNjIqDfiTJ
Kendricks may not be the same player he was at the peak of his powers back in 2019 when he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, but he's still a very valuable player who will come in and provide them some help at a position of need. Kendricks remains a fierce tackler, and he has proven that he can get after the quarterback when called upon as an unexpected blitzer.
Playing alongside Warner, who is arguably the best linebacker in the league currently, will certainly help Kendricks perform at a high level, but he will be asked to hold his own in one of the top defenses in the league. This is a solid addition by the 49ers, and the hope is that Kendricks will seamlessly fit into their defense and help the team find a way to win the Super Bowl next season.