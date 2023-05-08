My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The San Francisco 49ers have had a busy offseason to this point, and it looks like they will once again be one of the top teams in the NFC for the upcoming season. Of course, the Niners have a huge question mark at the quarterback position, even after watching Jimmy Garoppolo depart for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Everyone is wondering whether Trey Lance or Brock Purdy will be the team’s starter at the position moving forward.

Of course, there are quite a few other positions on the field, so San Fran cannot become overly invested in their big quarterback decision. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like the Niners are overlooking other areas of need on their roster, as they announced the signings of three veteran players on one-year deals on Monday afternoon.

Via Adam Schefter:

“49ers signed QB Brandon Allen, DL Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.”

Ironically enough, the Niners actually addressed their quarterback spot here, although the signing of Brandon Allen has been known for awhile now. Marlon Davidson is a former second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons who never panned out for them, while Troy Fumagalli is back with San Fran after spending a couple of months on their practice squad last season.

These moves won’t make the 49ers better, but they are key in establishing depth for them at key positions. Davidson has upside as a former second-rounder, and Fumagalli has experience working with San Fran’s offense, which could be helpful if he is needed to play in a pinch. Either way, it looks like the Niners are still working on solidifying their roster, which should bode well for the 2023 season.