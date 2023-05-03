Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Brock Purdy and Trey Lance dealing with injuries, the San Francisco 49ers brought in quarterback Sam Darnold earlier this offseason. But as the 49ers wait for Purdy and/or Lance, San Francisco wants to ensure they have all their bases covered at QB.

The 49ers have signed Brandon Allen, via Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Allen spent the last three seasons playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, working to help mentor Joe Burrow.

During those three years, Allen appeared in 12 games total, starting 6 of them. He went just 1-5 as a starter, throwing for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Allen entered the league with the Denver Broncos in 2019, making three starters. Overall, he has appeared in 15 games total in his four-year NFL career, throwing for 1,611 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Obviously, Allen’s numbers don’t jump off the page. However, the 49ers likely aren’t looking for him to actually start. Allen showed he serves well in a mentor role, helping Burrow reach the level he has now. With Purdy and Lance still growing at the NFL level, San Francisco thinks Allen will be a good voice to lean on.

Ultimately, either Brock Purdy or Trey Lance will be the team’s starter come Week 1. Purdy is coming off of elbow surgery with San Francisco hopeful of a speedy recovery. Lance is coming back after an ankle injury ended his 2022 almost before it started.

The 49ers seem confident in either Purdy or Lance under center. Adding Brandon Allen gives San Francisco another veteran quarterback to help mold their existing pieces early in the offseason.