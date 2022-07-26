49ers sign former 1st-round pick with Dee Ford’s future in doubt

Dee Ford is currently facing an uncertain future in the NFL, prompting the San Francisco 49ers to make a significant roster move. The 49ers signed former first-round pick Robert Nkedmiche on Tuesday, potentially as a replacement for Ford, who did not show up to training camp. The belief around the organization is that Ford will be released, or he will retire from the NFL, in the coming days, per Matt Barrows.

Lynch said the 49ers signed DT Robert Nkemdiche. He said the former first-round pick "shined" in a recent workout. Nkemdiche fits the 49ers' mold of a big, quick interior linemen, but is now on his fourth team. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 26, 2022

The 49ers said that Nkemdiche “shined” during a recent workout, prompting the team to quickly sign him and bring him on board ahead of training camp. The need on the EDGE for the 49ers has been heightened amid the uncertainty surrounding Ford’s future, so locking down Nkedmiche was an important move.

The former Ole Miss standout has not adapted to life in the NFL quickly. Despite his first-round pedigree, having been selected with the 29th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft, Nkemdiche has failed to find any semblance of stability in his career.

He last featured in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks after not featuring in a single game during the 2020 season. The 49ers will be his fourth landing spot in the NFL, following stints with the Cardinals, Dolphins, and Seahawks.

Last year in Seattle, Nkemdiche featured in a total of nine games, but didn’t start any. He logged 15 tackles and one QB hit, serving as a depth piece along the defensive line.

Ford has been battling back injuries for the past few seasons, putting his future with the 49ers in doubt, to no fault of his own. The 49ers drafted Drake Jackson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, lining up a possible Ford replacement, and the addition of Nkemdiche further suggests that Ford will be off the team before long.

Since joining the 49ers in 2019, Ford has featured in a total of 18 games, making just two starts.