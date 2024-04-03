The San Francisco 49ers are reloading their roster for another exciting run in 2024. San Francisco finished the 2023-24 season as the top team in the NFC and wants to get over the hump to win a Super Bowl. Thus, the team has made a pivotal NFL free agency move on Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor Jr.
San Francisco has signed Taylor to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Less than a year after facing the 49ers in the playoffs, the former Packers RB looks to add stout ground support to the reigning NFC Champions.
Patrick Taylor Jr. started his professional career with Green Bay in 2021. The former Memphis Tiger rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown in nine games during his rookie year. He built a foundation and learned from the Packers' established rushers.
Taylor did not see as much action during his sophomore season. He totaled 31 yards on 10 carries in 14 games in 2022-23. However, this set him up for a career year. The 25-year amassed 141 yards in 11 games in 2023-24.
The former Packers RB spent the first part of his career supporting Aaron Jones, who amassed one 1000-yard plus season during Taylor's tenure. Now, Taylor will get to learn from arguably the best back in the NFL.
Taylor has the opportunity to train and be mentored by star RB Christian McCaffrey. After a historic season, McCaffrey was a candidate for the MVP award in 2023-24. The 27-year-old led the league with 1,459 rushing yards and tallied 14 TDs on 272 carries.
McCaffrey looks to return and help the 49ers maintain their superb offense. Moreover, his presence might draw greater ability from Patrick Taylor Jr.
San Francisco is in a good position to develop its talent, and its returning pieces should make for another exciting run.
The 49ers are bracing for another stellar run
San Francisco battled through the might of the NFC to advance to their second Super Bowl in four years in 2024. First, the 49ers faced a fiery Green Bay Packers team in the Divisional Round. The Packers had the lead on San Francisco going into the fourth quarter. Yet, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy rallied the team for a 24-21 comeback victory.
Similarly, the 49ers found themselves down 24-7 to the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. However, SF gathered themselves and thrillingly won the matchup 34-31. This punched the team's ticket to Super Bowl 58 to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Unfortunately, the 49ers lost 25-22 after an intense matchup. Nevertheless, the team has outstanding talent returning for 2024-25.
Aside from Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy will return as one of the league's most productive quarterbacks. Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 TDs, and boasted a QBR of 72.8 in 2023-24, all of which were top-five NFL rankings.
The deadly combination of Purdy and McCaffrey automatically gives the 49ers contenders status. In addition, the team is returning strong defensive pieces. Namely, Fred Warner will return as the team's leader in total tackles.
All in all, it will be interesting how SF handles the rest of the NFL free agency period and offseason going into the summer of 2024.