San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa published his first social media post on Instagram since suffering a season-ending injury.

Bosa made it through three games into the 2025 NFL season, the seventh of his All-Pro career. However, he tore his ACL in the 49ers' 16-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

It marked the second time that he tore his ACL. The first instance took place in 2020, taking part in two games that season.

Bosa made his first Instagram post since suffering the severe injury on Monday. It showed a picture of him while putting a broken heart emoji in the caption.

“💔,” Bosa wrote in the post.

What lies ahead for 49ers after Nick Bosa's injury

It's a brutal loss for the 49ers to take, losing one of their best defenders in Nick Bosa.

Bosa was coming off his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, last winning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2022. He continues to stand out as one of the league's best, but the injury will keep him out until the start of next season. He ends 2025 with 17 tackles, four TFLs, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

San Francisco has remained resilient despite the multiple injuries the team has sustained last year and this campaign. Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings have missed time while the offense awaits the return of star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who tore his ACL and MCL last October.

In the meantime, they have remained a solid squad thanks to the players that stepped up. Mac Jones has been decent as Purdy's backup, while Christian McCaffrey and Ricky Pearsall among others provide boosts with their playmaking abilities.

The 49ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They will look to improve their record to 4-0 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET.