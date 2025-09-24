The injury-ravaged Indiana Fever were hit with a setback in their semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces, losing 90-68 in Game 2 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. Lexie Hull, who finished with 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists on what was an off-night for the entire roster, also returned with a remarkable consolation.

Hull went 5-of-16 from the field, but all of her made shots were from beyond the arc, out of a total of 11 attempts. That meant she tied the franchise record for the most 3-pointers in a playoff game, per FeverStats on X.

Lexie Hull tied the Fever franchise record for three-pointers made in a playoff game.

Hull now shares this achievement with the likes of Marissa Coleman, Katie Douglas, and Tangela Smith, with the former two achieving the feat twice. The 26-year-old combo forward has been thrust into a bigger role this season owing to the consistent injuries the Fever have suffered.

They arrived in the postseason with Caitlin Clark, Chloe Bibby, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson all being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. As a result, Hull started 30 times in the regular season out of her 44 appearances. The trend has continued in the playoffs as well, resulting in starts in each of the Fever’s five games thus far.

The 6th overall pick of the 2022 draft has responded to the increased minutes positively, averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game through the regular season despite her reduced three-point efficiency of 36.7%. Last season, Hull scored at a career-high 47.1% from beyond the arc.

Despite the achievement, the Fever suffered a tame loss with A’ja Wilson producing a game-high of 25 points, along with nine rebounds. Odyssey Sims top-scored for Indiana with 18 points and also had seven assists, while Aliyah Boston returned with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Indiana will now look to end the best-of-five series in the next two games, both of which are set to be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.