The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with several injuries this season, and another one has popped up against the Arizona Cardinals. This time, it's Nick Bosa, and it doesn't seem like it's good. Bosa was seen giving a thumbs down after leaving the medical tent on his way to the locker room, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bosa was seen testing out his knee, but it must have been something he couldn't play through at the time. All eyes will be on Bosa to see if he returns during the game.

Bosa did not return to the game and was ruled out by the team shortly after the second half started.

During training camp, Bosa missed some time because of some soreness, but he was able to return and has played in all three games this season. Bosa also wasn't the only defender who went down for the 49ers against the Cardinals as rookie Mykel Williams also suffered an injury, but later returned to the game.

There was optimism surrounding the 49ers' defense this season, and one reason was because of Robert Saleh's return as the defensive coordinator.

Bosa spoke highly of Saleh and how they have an elite coach in place to lead the defense.

“I missed my whole second year [with a torn ACL], so I’ve only had him basically for one year,” Bosa via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I was a rookie, still figuring things out. He came back, and I’ve been in it now and I’ve had different coaches and experienced different things. He’s an incredibly important piece. He’s like a Kyle Shanahan on defense. Very smart and puts in the hours and makes sure he puts us in the right situations.”

Hopefully, Saleh can get his key players back sooner rather than later so they can build on defense.