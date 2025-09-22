The Arizona Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking 16-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but the scoreboard wasn’t the only gut punch. Veteran running back James Conner, the heart of Arizona’s ground game, was carted off in the third quarter with a right ankle injury that multiple reports suggest could end his season.

Conner went down after a 9-yard run, his longest carry since Week 1, with just over 12 minutes remaining in the third. Trainers rushed to his side as players from both teams took a knee. The entire Cardinals sideline walked onto the field, underscoring just how significant his presence is to the locker room. He left the field on a cart after being helped onto it by teammates, waving to the crowd but visibly in pain.

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, Arizona is operating under the assumption that the injury is “severe enough to end his season,” though no official prognosis has been announced. Even if final confirmation is pending, the expectation around the team is grim.

The loss of Conner is more than symbolic. The 30-year-old was coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons — the first two of his career — and signed a two-year extension in November 2024 to stay in Arizona through 2026. His $3.64 million base salary for this year is guaranteed for injury, but no financial security can replace what he brings to the field. On Sunday, he had carried the ball nine times for 22 yards before exiting.

If Conner’s season is indeed over, the Cardinals will turn to second-year back Trey Benson to shoulder the load. Benson, who has flashed potential in limited touches, now has the chance to prove himself as a feature back. Arizona also has Emari Demercado and Bam Knight on the active roster, with Michael Carter available on the practice squad and likely to be elevated for depth.

This injury comes at a tough time for a Cardinals team trying to stay competitive in the NFC West. Conner has long been the tone-setter for Arizona’s offense, combining power running with veteran leadership. Losing him forces head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to reshape their offensive identity around a younger, less experienced group of backs.

For Conner, the setback is a cruel twist in what had been a career renaissance. He had become a symbol of consistency for Arizona since arriving in 2021, leading the backfield and setting a physical tone that defined the offense. Now, the Cardinals must rally without him, while Conner faces a long road back from another devastating injury.