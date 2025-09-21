The San Francisco 49ers' pass catchers take another hit this week. Already missing George Kittle due to a hamstring injury, the 49ers announced that Jauan Jennings will be out for their Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals, per Adam Schefter.

“Sources: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings, listed as questionable for today’s game vs. the Cardinals due to shoulder and ankle injuries, will not play and will be out.”

Jennings has been banged up from the start of the NFL season. He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he was able to play in Week 2. He was a key reason for their 26-21 win over the New Orleans Saints, catching five of his ten targets for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, Jennings also suffered an ankle injury during the win. While he was able to tough it out during the game, Jennings was unable to practice leading up to their game against the Cardinals. It's unsurprising, then, that the wide receiver was listed as out for their divisional matchup.

The 49ers are dealing with a slew of injuries to their offensive core. Quarterback Brock Purdy remains out for the Week 3 game due to turf toe. He's at least in line to return soon, but the same can't be said for Kittle, who was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Saints. Brandon Aiyuk also remains out for the Niners as he works his way back from his ACL tear last season.

Without Purdy and Aiyuk, pass catching responsibilities will fall heavily on 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall and all-around running back Christian McCaffrey. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk could also get some burn as a fallback option, having shown the capability to catch passes out of the backfield.