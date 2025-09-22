The San Francisco 49ers got another close win in Week 3, making them 3-0 on the season. San Francisco squeaked out a 16-15 win over Arizona and keeping hope alive with Mac Jones at quarterback. The 49ers are keeping their fingers crossed as one of their best defensive players is evaluated for injuries this week.

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is believed to have avoided an ACL injury, Kyle Shanahan said on Sunday per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, the 49ers are not out of the woods yet. San Francisco plans to do further tests to determine the extent of Bosa's knee injury.

“Nick Bosa, their star defensive end, left the game early with a knee injury,”NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Monday via Good Morning Football. “Kyle Shanahan saying after the game they do not believe it is an ACL injury. That is a good sign, but they're going to check everything in that knee. Going to have an MRI, I believe that's going to be [Monday]. Any absence for Nick Bosa on this stellar, stellar defense would certainly be something that would hurt the 49ers.”

49ers fans feared the worst when Bosa gave a thumbs down after leaving the medical tent during the game.

Bosa was not the only 49ers defender to suffer an injury in Week 3. Rookie Mykel Williams briefly left the game with an injury. Thankfully, Williams later returned and finished the game.

49ers cruise to 3-0 with important win against Cardinals

Article Continues Below

San Francisco remains at the top of the NFC West after a huge win against Arizona.

The division is already a tight race, just like it was in 2024. Both teams came into Sunday's game at 2-0, but the 49ers are in sole possession of the lead at 3-0.

No player was more important than Christian McCaffrey. CMC logged 17 carries for 52 yards rushing and added 10 receptions for 88 receiving yards. The only player other than McCaffrey to significantly contribute on offense was Ricky Pearsall. The second-year wide receiver hauled in eight receptions for 117 yards, leading the team.

San Francisco has the rest of the division still hot on their tail with all three teams at 2-1. The pressure will remain on Mac Jones and the 49ers to keep stacking wins early in the season.

Next up for the 49ers is a Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars.