The San Francisco 49ers, ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals, announced multiple roster moves, chief among them was placing fourth-year offensive lineman Spencer Burford on injured reserve with a knee injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Burford, a fourth-round pick in 2022, sustained the injury in the team’s Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. He played just five snaps on special teams before exiting.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan had initially described Burford’s situation as day-to-day, but the team confirmed Saturday that surgery may be a possibility. By rule, Burford will now be out of action for at least four games.

In his career, Burford has appeared in 47 games with 29 starts, most of them at right guard. As a rookie in 2022, he started all 16 games at the position, but since then has started just 13. Entering this season, he shifted into a backup swing tackle role behind All-Pro Trent Williams on the left side and Colton McKivitz on the right. He had logged 11 snaps so far this season before the injury, 10 of which came on special teams.

With Burford out, 28-year-old Austen Pleasants is likely to step into the swing tackle role after primarily backing up McKivitz in training camp. Pleasants, who has played 77 career offensive snaps, was inactive through San Francisco’s first two games.

The move comes shortly after the 49ers also placed offensive lineman Ben Bartch on injured reserve, leaving the team thin along the offensive front. Left guard Connor Colby faces a groin injury, and the team has listed him as questionable, but he seems likely to play. If not, undrafted rookie Drew Moss, who started 47 college games at Colorado State and Lamar, will step in.

Article Continues Below

Alongside Burford’s placement on IR, the Niners elevated wide receiver Malik Turner and quarterback Adrian Martinez from the practice squad.

Turner’s promotion comes as the team manages multiple receiver injuries. The 29-year-old has played in 44 career games with the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco, recording 29 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

Martinez, the 2024 UFL MVP with the Birmingham Stallions, joined the Niners practice squad on August 28 after brief stops with the Detroit Lions and New York Jets. The 49ers also elevated him in Week 2, serving as Mac Jones’ backup against New Orleans while Brock Purdy sat out with a toe injury.

Because Martinez was not signed to the 53-man roster, Purdy cannot serve as the emergency third quarterback under NFL rules. San Francisco must decide whether to list him inactive or suit him up in a backup role behind Jones. Purdy was limited in practice all week.

Jauan Jennings, who caught a 42-yard touchdown in Week 2 despite ankle and shoulder issues, did not practice this week and is questionable. The 49ers have already ruled out rookie Jordan Watkins with a calf injury.