Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season was absolutely wild. Sadly, NFL injuries wreaked havoc on several teams, with several teams losing key players. But it was blocked kicks that were an even more common theme across the league, with several changing the outcomes of games.

The Philadelphia Eagles blocked two field goals, including a potential game-winner, against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cleveland Browns blocked the would-be-winner against the Green Bay Packers with 27 seconds left in the game. They then hit their own game-winning 55-yarder as time expired.

Even the New York Jets nearly stole a win. They blocked and returned a Tampa Bay Buccaneers field goal for a touchdown for a late lead. Granted, it's the Jets, and Baker Mayfield put his big boy pants on and drove his team down again for a winning field goal.

But all of that madness only affects Week 3. Injuries can and will affect a team long after. With that said, let's get into Week 3's biggest injuries.

49ers' Nick Bosa – Torn ACL

The San Francisco 49ers won a rock fight against the Arizona Cardinals, 16-15. But the win came at a cost, and a rather large one. On Monday, it was revealed that five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Nick Bosa tore his ACL in the win.

His season is over.

The 49ers sit atop the NFC West at 3-0. But with all three other teams only being one game back at 2-1, their lead appears to be the most precarious. It was one thing to throw Tom, Dick, and Harry onto the field at receiver. It is another entirely to try and replace someone like Bosa.

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb – High Ankle Sprain

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 31-14. Caleb Williams shredded Dallas' defense to the tune of 298 yards and four touchdowns. But everyone knew the Cowboys' defense was a mess.

But what makes matters worse is the fact that their best offensive player, CeeDee Lamb, left with an ankle injury. Early in the first quarter, Lamb went down and needed help off the field.

Reports have surfaced that it is a high ankle sprain. That type of injury typically keeps a player off the field for 4-to-6 weeks. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed the injury news, providing optimism that he might make it back sooner. But with how bad the Cowboys' defense is, and the Packers on tap this week, the season may start falling by the wayside.

Oh, Kenny Clark (key player in Micah Parsons trade) and Trevon Diggs also left the game with injury in the second half. Their status is unknown thus far.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans – Hamstring Injury

The Buccaneers surely must be glad they came back to beat the Jets. Because this week, they host the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. As if that game won't be difficult enough to win, they will likely have to do it without their top wideout, Mike Evans.

Evans sustained a hamstring injury in the second half vs. the Jets and did not return. His status is still up in the air. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles appeared optimistic on Evans' injury. But hamstring issues tend to linger, especially for wide receivers.

It would be a surprise if he suited up this week. In his place, Emeka Egbuka will look to shine again. The rookie wideout has taken the NFL by storm, with 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns in his first three games.

Chris Godwin is also nearing a return from an injury of his own. That would be massive if the Bucs want to remain undefeated.

Cardinals' James Conner – Ankle Injury

In the aforementioned Cardinals-49ers game, Arizona lost its starting running back for the year. James Conner suffered a gruesome ankle injury that prompted a stoppage in the game.

Article Continues Below

Players from both teams took a knee, surrounding the veteran tailback. It is one of those tough moments to watch on television, but it is a sad reality of football. It is a physical game that sometimes leads to career-threatening injuries.

Considering Conner's injury history, that may just be the case here.

The only good news on this front is that the Cardinals have a very capable backup running back. They have been grooming Trey Benson to eventually take over. He was already getting slightly more snaps and touches this year. But Conner has always had a nose for the goal line, as seen in his 59 rushing touchdowns from 2018 through last season.

Conner will turn 31 before next season starts. So, Cardinals fans may very well have seen the last of him.

Chargers RB Najee Harris – Torn Achilles

James Conner was not the only running back to go down with a lower leg injury. Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. Afterward, it was determined that Harris suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

This may not be a massive blow to the 3-0 Chargers. They used a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Omarion Hampton, who had been their starter. But he has struggled out of the gates to begin his career.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers' passing game have been prolific thus far, though. The trio of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, and Quinton Johnston have all had big games each week.

With a game against the New York Giants on tap, look for Hampton to show why he was drafted so high. But he'll need to, because Hassan Haskins is the only other active running back on the roster without Harris.

Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr. – Shoulder Injury

Running back injuries were all too common on Sunday. The New York Giants also lost their starting running back, Tyrone Tracy Jr., who left with a shoulder injury vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Despite being listed as the starter, rookie Cam Skattebo has looked like the better back. That was already true before Tracy's injury. But once the veteran went down, Skattebo shone.

He led the team in rushing and receiving. He ran 10 times for 60 yards rushing and a touchdown, adding six catches for 61 yards. Whether Tracy returns or not, expect Skattebo to be the starter going forward.

Eagles RT Lane Johnson – Neck Injury

I would be remiss if I did not mention that the Philadelphia Eagles' Pro Bowl right tackle, Lane Johnson, suffered a neck injury. He left the game vs. the Rams in the first half and did not return.

The Eagles have so much talent, they were able to overcome the injury. But it likely is not a coincidence that Saquon Barkley was held in check for the first time all season. It remains to be seen whether Johnson will be back for Week 4 vs. the Buccaneers, although Johnson said he thinks he'll be fine.