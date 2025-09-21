The San Francisco 49ers could have their quarterback take the field in Week 4, which would be much sooner than they initially anticipated. Although Brock Purdy has already been ruled out of Week 3, the team feels that he is trending toward a return for its next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Purdy has not played since Week 1 and remains sidelined with turf toe and a sprained AC joint. The 49ers initially gave him a two-to-five-week timeline and could be leaning toward the shorter side of that projection, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after Purdy practiced with the team during its Week 3 preparation.

“As far as Purdy goes, he was limited all week in practice this week with that turf toe,” Rapoport said on the NFL Network. “That is progress. My understanding is, if this continues to go as it was, then he could be in line to start next week. It has been better than they anticipated.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #49ers will start Mac Jones today, but Brock Purdy's return is coming; Plus, all these backup QBs are starting this week and no calls (yet) for Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/KxaAfX3dbn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2025

Until Purdy returns, Mac Jones will continue to command the huddle. Jones started in Week 2 and posted 279 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading San Francisco to a 26-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Given his recent practice activity, there was some speculation that Purdy would at least be able to suit up for Week 3 and back up Jones. He seems more likely to be San Francisco's emergency third-string, with Adrian Martinez remaining on the active roster against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brock Purdy headlines 49ers' lengthy injury list

Although Purdy remains out for Week 3, his Week 4 targeted return is a positive sign for the 49ers. San Francisco has continued its trend of being arguably the most injured team in the league in 2025, with the team's injury report already a mile long.

The 49ers still have no definitive return timelines for George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jacob Cowing or Malik Mustapha. They also recently placed offensive linemen Ben Bartch and Spencer Buford on injured reserve and have yet to debut rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins.

Veteran receiver DeMarcus Robinson and offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon are not injured, but join the team's inactive list while serving suspensions. Robinson will be eligible to return in Week 4, while Alarcon will remain out through Week 6.

Despite the injuries, the 49ers have managed to get off to a 2-0 start. However, they enter Week 3 as slight underdogs to the Cardinals, who are also 2-0.