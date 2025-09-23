The Sanders family has had a rough time settling into the NFL. Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders sent both of his sons to the NFL Draft, where both slipped. While Shedeur Sanders fights for time at quarterback with the Cleveland Browns, his young brother is working on making a roster. He has a chance to help the San Francisco 49ers survive without Nick Bosa, though.

Sanders' time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an unceremonious end in the preseason. The young safety punched an opposing tight end in the head in his last game. Tampa Bay moved quickly, cutting him less than 24 hours later. Since then, Sanders has been trying to find his next opportunity. Luckily for him, the 49ers are going to give him a chance.

Sanders' father spent one season with San Francisco as part of his storied career. More than 30 years later, he has a chance to be the second Sanders to suit up for the 49ers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco worked the safety out on Tuesday. If things go well, he could find a spot with the 49ers' practice squad.

San Francisco is dealing with the loss of Bosa to a season-ending injury. The defensive end tore his ACL against the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the defense in a tough position. With Robert Saleh back at the helm of the 49ers' defense, the team is in need of help across the field to make up for their star's absence.

Sanders won't start, but he has a chance to join the organization and prove himself. However, he is starting behind the 8-ball. Fans and front offices around the league remember how his time with the Buccaneers ended, labeling the safety as immature. Now, he has a chance to rebuild his reputation in a place where his father dominated, hoping to mimic his success.