Published December 2, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The already dominant San Francisco 49ers defense may be getting back a crucial piece in Week 13. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead seems ready to make his long-awaited return to the field.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Arik Armstead broke the news that he plans to play on Sunday.

Expectations were already sky-high for this matchup between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Throughout this season, these two teams have consistently played some of the best football in the NFL. The addition of Arik Armstead will only bring more attention to this highly anticipated Week 13 matchup.

Even in the absence of Arik Armstead throughout this season, the 49ers defense has been elite. They have allowed more than 20 points in a game just twice in the entire season. In total, they have given up 173 points over 11 games.

Arik Armstead, when healthy, is one of the NFL’s best defensive players. Now in his eighth season in the NFL, he has recorded 269 total tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 71 quarterback hits, and 28.5 total sacks throughout his career.

A healthy Arik Armstead joining a defense already consisting of Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Dre Greenlaw should put any opposing offense on notice.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins may have their hands full as they take on this 49ers group. They may be without several starters on the offensive side of the ball as both left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Austin Jackson are currently dealing with injuries. This could point to a big day from this 49ers pass rush.