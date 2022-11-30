Published November 30, 2022

The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions.

After trading for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers are much better and more dangerous than their 7-4 record indicates. Many media members even penciled them in as the team to come out of the NFC. The 49ers dismantled the Saints Sunday, holding New Orleans scoreless with just 260 total yards.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins, who sit at 8-3, extended their win streak to five games against the lowly Houston Texans in a dominating 30-15 win that was never really in doubt. After a scary concussion early in the season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back to full form. He connected on 22 of his 36 passes and finishing just one yard shy of the 300 yard total. The 49ers defense will have their hands full against this high-powered Dolphins offense.

Let’s take a look at 3 bold predictions for the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins.

3. Jimmy Garoppolo does NOT throw an interception

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has not thrown an interception in four games, the longest streak 0f his career. He got away with a terrible throw right into the hands of a Saints defender in the previous matchup before a holding call on Brandon Aiyuk blew the play dead. Despite Garoppolo’s shakiness in the pocket at times, the veteran quarterback will not throw an interception against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have just six interceptions on the season, tied for fourth-least in the entire league. They also have 25 sacks on the season, good for 17th in the league. The Dolphins are not an exceptional defensive team by any means — they do not generate much pressure on the quarterback and do not force turnovers at an elite level. Garoppolo should have no problem finding the seams against the Dolphins defense.

Since the addition of McCaffrey, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has further simplified the playbook to keep Garoppolo out of harm’s way. The 49ers are 5th in yards after catch, while McCaffrey is 2nd in the league in yards after the catch. Shanahan continues to find creative ways to open up the field and allow Garoppolo to check down to guys to McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, who are absolute nightmares to bring down in the open field. The 49ers offense will open the gate with a score, allowing the veteran quarterback to play conservatively and keep his risky throws in his back pocket.

2. Fred Warner intercepts Tua Tagovailoa

In nine games this season, Tagovailoa has thrown just three interceptions. In just his third season, he reads the field like a top-5 quarterback, manipulating linebackers with his eyes before darting passes across the middle to the explosive Tyreek Hill or leaping Jaylen Waddle.

On the other side, Fred Warner is well on his way to his second Pro Bowl appearance. He has become one of the best ball tracking linebackers in the league, his quick foot speed and elite instincts allowing him to make plays on the ball without surrendering open seams.

The chess match between Warner and Tagovailoa will be fascinating to watch as the game rolls on, but Warner will eventually intercept the star quarterback because of the 49ers dominant front four. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has the pleasure of being able to rush just four lineman and still generate pressure on the quarterback — Tagovailoa will be forced to make quick decisions or escape out of the pocket, ultimately working in Warner’s favor.

3. The 49ers show they are Super Bowl material

On paper, the 49ers may look like the best team in the league. A feisty defense, and an offense with unlimited weapons — what more can you ask for?

But since acquiring McCaffrey, the 49ers are yet to beat a legitimate playoff bound team. Wins against the Saints, Cardinals, Chargers, and Rams are good but expected — a win against the Dolphins will officially put this team on the map, hurdling Shanahan’s team to 8-4.

Ultimately, it will be the 49ers defense that is the difference. Both of these offenses are filled to the brim with firepower. Both have the ability to put points on the board in quick succession, but the 49ers boast the best defense in the league. You can bet both teams will be fired up for this one at Levi’s Stadium, but expect the 49ers to come out on top in front of their home fans.