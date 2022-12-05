By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers are already without the QB who began the season as the starter, as Trey Lance was placed on injured reserve after Week 1.

Just a couple hours after the Garoppolo news surfaced, San Francisco has already signing a veteran quarterback. The 49ers are signing Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos practice squad, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Johnson has been in the NFL for 13 years as a well-traveled journeyman. During that time, he has been a member of 14 teams, with this being his third stint with the 49ers.

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered the injury on the final offensive play of the first drive. He was sacked on third down and his leg was twisted up beneath him. Garoppolo was helped off the field and eventually carted to the locker room.

In his place, Brock Purdy filled in and did a pretty good job. He finished 21-for-35 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the win. Purdy was the 49ers seventh-round draft pick, notoriously known as “Mr. Irrelevant” for being the final player drafted.

Garoppolo’s injury is truly unfortunate news for San Francisco. They were finally close to being fully healthy, with all 11 defensive starters active Sunday. Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel, who were nursing injuries coming into the game, were both active. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, this is a tough pill to swallow.