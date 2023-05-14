Multiple San Francisco 49ers players have already left quite a first impression on defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, including Nick Bosa.

Wilks recently held his first press conference as defensive coordinator of the 49ers, and he noted that he touched base with several veteran players on the team over the past few months. Among them, he spoke with Bosa through text, and even before this recent interaction, the first-year 49ers defensive coordinator was already left in awe of the versatile pass rusher.

“Just through text and they have all been great,” Wilks said. “I’ve only heard great things about him, even before I got here. Just his personality, going around the league, different guys that I know, and how they just rant and rave about him. The work ethic that he has most importantly is just across the board. The standard is set here. These guys work extremely hard, and I’m so impressed of just watching those guys work, even in phase one.

“I would just watch the individual period every day and just see how they work at all three levels of the defense, and Bosa is a leader of that. He exemplifies that each and every day.”

Bosa is set to play under a different defensive coordinator for the third time in his career. The 49ers hired Wilks to fill their vacancy at the defensive coordinator position after DeMeco Ryans became the new head coach of the Houston Texans.

Wilks will have quite a task ahead of him to help get the best out of Bosa in the 2023 season. Bosa is just coming off a productive 2022 season in which he recorded 18.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits. He went on to win the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Bosa is set to closely work with Wilks in the 49ers’ upcoming OTAs. Day 1 of San Francisco’s OTAs schedule is set for May 22.