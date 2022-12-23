By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Brock Purdy has taken the San Francisco 49ers and the entire NFL by storm. Legendary San Francisco quarterback Steve Young has been watching Purdy’s rise and attributes his success to Star Wars-esque powers.

Young stated that many players in the NFL have had, ‘The Force,’ when discussing the topic on KNBR 680’s Tolbert and Copes. He described it as an attribute you can’t see physically, but rather a feeling that comes from inside a player. He said that Purdy is another one of those players that has, ‘The Force,’ and that his rise from Mr. Irrelevant to 49ers’ starting QB proves it.

“The thing is, it’s hard to read and that’s why the 49ers picked him in the seventh round,” Young said. “What makes it so hard is the – I call it, ‘The Force,’ like the Star Wars reference. Does someone have the Force?”

“Scouts don’t know when players have the Force,” Young continued. “All they can do is measure you. That’s why there are so many first-round misses. Because they don’t know how to judge whether someone has the Force. And then when somebody does, no matter where they’re drafted, you go, ‘Oh, you had the Force? Who knew!’ I think that’s so cool about young Brock.

Force or not, Brock Purdy has been a revelation for the 49ers. He’s 2-0 in his two starts and has thrown for 678 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Under Purdy, the 49ers clinched the NFC West.

Young is Yoda as Purdy is to Luke Skywalker. Instead of defeating the Dark Side, Purdy will now look to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl.