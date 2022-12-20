By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned a passer rating of 124.6 over the past two weeks as the Niners look to earn their second straight playoff appearance in a few weeks, according to a Tuesday tweet from Pro Football Focus.

Purdy also joined Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to have a passer rating of over 115 in each of their first two career starts.

Brock Purdy’s dad, Shawn Purdy, became emotional as the rookie quarterback lofted a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffery in his second earned start of the season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early December. Brock Purdy earned a career-high passer rating of 134.0, making 16 of his 21 pass attempts and earning two touchdowns while avoiding an interception after throwing a pick just one game before.

The crowd chanted Brock Purdy’s name after the Niners went up 21-0 against the 2021 NFL Champions, a moment the Fox commentators said reminded them of a scene from the 1993 film “Rudy.”

Should Brock Purdy and the Niners dodge a worst-case scenario, the team’s 10-4 record should keep them at the top of the NFC West Standings and help them improve upon their guaranteed spot in the NFL playoffs.

“I’m very proud of our team and what we accomplished throughout the year to get to this,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said after their win over the Seattle Seahawks. “Our goal is to get into the tournament, and we accomplished that today, but now it’s all trying to set that up to be the best situation we can and hopefully get some of our guys back, too, in the process. This isn’t our final goal by any means.”

The Niners will kick off against the Washington Commanders at 1:05 PST this Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.