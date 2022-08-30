The reason why Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to 49ers is not bad for Trey Lance, per Kyle Shanahan

When the San Francisco 49ers decided to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo to a restructured one-year deal, the biggest concern of fans was how it would impact Trey Lance.

Certainly, having a starting-quality QB like Garoppolo–who was fresh from leading the team to the conference championship–won’t help in instilling confidence in Lance, right? Besides, the last thing the youngster needs is someone who is more than capable of getting his job while he tries to learn the ins and outs of being a QB1. That’s just unfair to him.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, however, there won’t be a problem with Garoppolo serving as Lance’s backup. If anything, he believes their new starting QB will like it considering his relationship with the veteran.

It’s also worth noting that Lance knew of the team’s decision to bring back Garoppolo before the Niners made it official, and it seemed he didn’t have any complaints about it.

“Trey and Jimmy have a great relationship. Trey actually likes having Jimmy in the building, and Trey was very grateful to how Jimmy was to him last year. And we feel very strongly from the two people that Jimmy will give that back to Trey this year,” Shanahan explained, per 49ers Webzone.

It remains to be seen how the new dynamic between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo will work.

Perhaps having a veteran who has done it all in the league to guide him will be beneficial to the 22-year-old, though it’s hard no to wonder what the 49ers will do if things don’t go their way with Lance under center.

For now, fans can only watch and see how things will pan out.