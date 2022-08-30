Kyle Shanahan sets record straight on 49ers’ Week 1 starter vs. Bears after Jimmy Garoppolo move

The San Francisco 49ers managed to work out a deal with Jimmy Garoppolo that will keep him in town for the 2022 season. Garoppolo is expected to serve as the backup to Trey Lance throughout the season, and Kyle Shanahan reiterated those plans on Tuesday. Via Tracy Sandler of Fangirl Sports, Shanahan stated that “this doesn’t change anything” in regards to Lance being the starting quarterback for Week 1 when the 49ers take on the Chicago Bears.

Despite reaching an agreement with Garoppolo ahead of the regular season, the 49ers fully intend to utilize Lance as the starting quarterback in 2022. That has been the plan throughout the entire offseason, regardless of whether Garoppolo was on the 53-man roster or not. Now that it’s been determined the veteran quarterback will see the 2023 season out in San Francisco, barring a mid-season trade, Shanahan wanted to make clear that the Niners had no plans to change their strategy under center involving Lance.

Garoppolo took a major pay cut in order to stay in San Francisco after the team proved unable to find a trade partner for him. Rather than pocketing over $25 million in 2022, Garoppolo is now due to earn just $6.5 million in base salary. The deal can rise to as much as $16 million based on in-season incentives and playing bonuses.

The 49ers selected Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He featured in a handful of games last season but was mostly working on development as a rookie while Garoppolo ran with the first-stringers and led the team to the NFC Championship.

Despite the playoff run, the Niners have remained adamant about promoting Lance to the starting role for 2022, and don’t figure to shy away from that plan now, despite holding onto Garoppolo.