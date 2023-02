Rest easy, San Francisco 49ers fans, star left tackle Trent Williams isn’t going into retirement. Williams, who is 34 years old, announced that he intends to return to the 49ers next season at Saturday’s Pro Bowl practice amid talk that he was potentially retiring, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

“Yeah, for sure,” Williams said when asked if he was definitely coming back. “Next year, the year after. I’m under contract until I’m 39 [years old].”

More to come on this developing story.