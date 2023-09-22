The San Francisco 49ers blew out the New York Giants 30-12 on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, and things got heated between the two teams right before the end of the first half.

Although it looked like 49ers' offensive lineman Trent Williams threw a punch at Giants' pass rusher A'Shawn Robinson, he downplayed the incident after the victory.

“I don't think so,” Williams said when asked if he expects to be fined or suspended for the fracas before the half, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows. “It was a love tap. It wasn't that hard.”

Trent Williams and A'Shawn Robinson get into it before the end of the first half. Williams punched Robinson (his helmet). There were no ejections….pic.twitter.com/Rj9CiGZ835 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023

The small scuffle broke out as the Niners were trying to take a knee to run out the clock. Williams took offense when Robinson shoved his teammate, offensive guard Aaron Banks, and Williams retaliated with a two-hand shove.

Robinson then appeared to throw a jab towards Williams, who caught his opponent with a punch to the facemask.

Williams and Robinson “have been enemies since Robinson was in LA,” and although the punch didn't lead to an ejection, there could still be a suspension or fine coming.

Offsetting penalties were called on both Williams and Robinson, and referee Shaun Hochuli was forced to stop players on both teams from heading to the locker room in order to get one more play off before the half.

Clearly, there is no love lost between the two NFC clubs, and tempers were flaring in the Week 3 Thursday Night Football showdown.

But it was the 49ers who came out on top, remaining unbeaten at 3-0 while sending the Giants home 1-2. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel scored a touchdown each, while Brock Purdy threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns.