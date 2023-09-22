The New York Giants went on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night football, and it ended up being another bad loss for the Giants. In week one, New York lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, 40-0. Then in week two, the Giants trailed 28-7 against the Arizona Cardinals, but they somehow came back and won to get to 1-1 on the season. New York faced another big deficit on Thursday against the 49ers, but they couldn't come back this week. San Francisco ended up getting the win, 30-12, and in the heat of the game, there was a bit of a scuffle between A'Shawn Robinson and Trent Williams.

At the end of the first half, Giants defensive tackle and 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams exchanged in an argument, and it was unclear what went down between the two. After the game, reporters were looking for answers in the press conference, but they didn't find out much.

“I'm just playing for my teammates.” Robinson said when asked about the altercation, according to a tweet from Art Stapleton.

Members of the press tried to get more details about the incident, but Robinson wasn't saying much. He responded with “I don't know” multiple times when reporters asked questions about it.

The incident is over, and so is the game. The Giants now have to shift focus to next week as they look to rebound and get back to .500 on the season. In the first three weeks of the season, New York has already played in primetime twice. Sunday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and then next week they get number three and check Monday Night Football off the list as the Seattle Seahawks come to town for what should be a fun matchup. The Giants will be in the spotlight yet again.