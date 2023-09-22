Things got heated between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants during their Thursday Night Football Week 3 matchup. 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams and Giants pass rusher A'Shawn Robinson nearly sparked a melee just before halftime.

Williams and Robinson got into it on 1st and 10 from the Giants' 24-yard line with just 13 seconds left in the first half. The two players stood helmet-to-helmet after the snap and were apparently jawing at each other. Williams had heard enough and gave Robinson a hard shove that sent the latter reeling.

Robinson took exception to the shove and got into Williams' face. The latter shoved Robinson hard again. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed before things got out of hand. The 49ers relied on touchdowns from Ronnie Bell and Christian McCaffrey to establish a 17-6 lead at the half.

Trent Williams and A'Shawn Robinson get into it before the end of the first half. Williams punched Robinson (his helmet). There were no ejections….pic.twitter.com/Rj9CiGZ835 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023

Christian McCaffrey reached Jerry Rice territory with that touchdown run in the second quarter. McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 12 straight games for the 49ers.

On the other hand, the Giants are struggling on offense in Week 3. The absence of running back Saquon Barkley has taken a massive toll on New York's ground game. The Giants mustered a paltry 17 rushing yards in the first 30 minutes of play.

Fortunately, Matt Breida scored on an eight-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter to make up for the lack of production. The Giants trimmed the deficit to 17-12 after the 49ers smothered Graham Gano's PAT attempt.

Tempers flared between Trent Williams and A'Shawn Robinson in this Thursday Night Football showdown. It's evident there's no love lost between these two NFC protagonists. Can the 49ers extend their unbeaten streak in Week 3? 49ers fans await the outcome with bated breath.