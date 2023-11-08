Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are not losing their composure after their three-game losing streak

The San Francisco 49ers desperately needed a bye after they lost three straight games despite starting the season on a five-game winning streak. They spent the first five weeks playing nearly perfectly as they put up at least 30 points per game, stuffed opponents on defense and ran all over the field behind Christian McCaffrey.

Then, obstacles hit the 49ers as both All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with injuries. Meanwhile, the 49ers offensive line struggled to protected Brock Purdy and the offense committed turnovers in every game.

Despite the struggles, Deebo insists that the three-game losing streak has not hurt their confidence going forward.

“No, not at all,” Deebo told Kay Adams. “At the end of the day we know what we're capable of. We started off hot, but we hit a little bump in the road. It's gonna happen. You're not gonna win them all. You just got to take it step by step and prepare the way that we've been preparing. A big emphasis on takeaways, staying on the field, sustaining drives and getting back to what we were doing,” via the Up & Adams Show.

The 49ers absolutely need to keep their confidence if they plan on becoming Super Bowl contenders again.

The return of Deebo Samuel is one thing that will help the 49ers get back on track. After going down with a shoulder injury in the 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns, Samuel missed the two losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Without Deebo on the field, the 49ers weren't able to run some of their usual formations and trickery on offense.

The 49ers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.