Trey Lance opened the 2022 season as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback. He suffered an early-season injury though, and ultimately missed the remainder of the campaign. Lance now enters 2023 possibly battling not for the starting job, but for the second-string QB role. He addressed that during a recent interview, per 95.7 The Game on Twitter.

“Just take it one day at a time,” Lance said. “I’m very present mind focused, every rep, one rep at a time, one day at a time one meeting at a time… I truly believe everything works out exactly how it’s supposed to. As long as I control what I can control that's all I can worry about.”

Lance still features immense upside. It wouldn't be surprising to see him earn the starting QB nod at some point. Brock Purdy's 2022 emergence gave the 49ers something to think about though.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Purdy recently addressed potentially starting Week 1 for San Francisco.

“No, we haven't had any conversation like that,” Purdy said, via 49ers Webzone. “It's ‘How can I be great today?' ‘At practice, let's get these reps, let's get the mental reps, and let's continue to grow.' Obviously what we put on tape last year was great and all, but there's still a lot of areas where I have to grow and get better and stuff. That's just where I'm at. We're not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

Between Trey Lance, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnold, the 49ers have plenty of options. Lance and Purdy represent the future of the team, but the question is which QB the 49ers will ultimately commit to in the long run.