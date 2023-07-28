With Brock Purdy cleared to be a full participant in training camp, the quarterback is likely going to be the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 starter. However, Brock Purdy isn't taking anything for granted upon his return from elbow surgery, even after taking the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't officially named a Week 1 starting quarterback. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are competing with Purdy for a spot atop the depth chart.

“No, we haven't had any conversation like that,” Purdy said, via 49ers Webzone, when asked if he had spoken to Shanahan about being the starter. “It's ‘How can I be great today?' ‘At practice, let's get these reps, let's get the mental reps, and let's continue to grow.' Obviously what we put on tape last year was great and all, but there's still a lot of areas where I have to grow and get better and stuff. That's just where I'm at. We're not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

As long as Purdy isn't held back by his injury, he's the overwhelming favorite to start the season under center. Purdy put up historic numbers for a rookie quarterback when he took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in December. Purdy won his first seven starts, including the playoffs, and consistently put up a triple-digit passer rating.

Lance has barely played football since 2020. Darnold has been a mediocre starter since entering being selected in the 2018 draft.

Purdy joined the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant in last year's draft. The quarterback will be surrounded by questions until he has sustained success over the course of a full season.