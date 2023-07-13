As the San Francisco 49ers enter training camp, Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are expected to battle it out for the right to be the Week 1 starter. But before the 49ers have even strapped on the pads, a clear leader has emerged.

San Francisco is still expecting Purdy to be their starting QB coming out of training camp, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. Despite undergoing offseason surgery, the 49ers are currently pleased where Purdy is at health wise and believe he will be ready to rumble come Week 1.

“It seems like there's been no blips,” Maiocco said. “Everything seems to be working towards September 10 at the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Everything I've heard is that the process and the physical therapy, all that is right on pace, that there's been no setbacks,” Maiocco continued. “And it's not necessarily all systems go. That'll come a little later. But as I understand it, they're very happy with where he is in his recovery from the surgery.”

The 49ers still aren't sure if Purdy will be ready for training camp. However, they're confident he'll be fully healed by Week 1. If/when that becomes the case, Purdy is expected to remain San Francisco's starting quarterback.

His unbelievable rise to the top came to a screeching halt after suffering his elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game. But now both Brock Purdy and the 49ers seem keen to run it back and allow the QB to continue telling his story. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will wait in the wings.