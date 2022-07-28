San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is being handed the keys to the castle in 2022. And those around him say he is more than ready for the role.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair heaped praise on their signal caller on Wednesday. Moseley had some success against Lance in practice but was still impressed with what he saw.

“Trey throws a great ball,” Moseley said. “The ball comes hard. I was actually mad at myself when I broke it up because in my head I’m like, man, that should be a pick. I got to be better than that.”

Al-Shaair has also noticed the 49ers quarterback improve this offseason. He mentions the learning curve to the NFL is steep, and very few are able to make a seamless transition straight out of college.

“I think in general it’s night and day from year one to year two,” Al-Shaair added. “The decisions he is making when you’re talking about throwing the ball. He’s always had an arm but it’s literally different and you can see it.

“When he first came in, you’re like, ‘Damn, this dude is throwing the ball so hard. He’s not throwing picks because we can’t catch them.’ Now it’s the way he operates, it’s just so much on point and that’s what you’d expect from someone who takes their craft so serious.”

Lance was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he mostly sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo during the season. This season will be different, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that Lance will be the starting quarterback moving forward.