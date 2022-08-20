San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York recently revealed that he would be happy to keep Jimmy Garoppolo with the team if necessary as the Niners are still unable to find a trade deal for the embattled quarterback. Be that as it may, it doesn’t sound like this new development is going to threaten Trey Lance and the fact that he’s going to be the 49ers’ QB1 this coming season.

It’s been a very productive camp for Lance, who is now set over to take over the reins in San Francisco after a rather unremarkable rookie campaign sitting behind Jimmy G. All that’s about to change soon, though, and it sounds like the 22-year-old is already getting along well with teammates Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle on the field (via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports)

“Playing football, it’s kind of throwing where the defense tells me where to throw the ball,” Lance said. “I don’t just go back and pick a guy. “But, yeah, absolutely I’m finding rhythm.”

Lance targetted Kittle and Aiyuk during their joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. The incoming second-year quarterback went 22-of-35 with his passes, with most of them ending in the hands of his two star teammates.

“For me, just trying to come out here every day and trying to get better, taking it one step at a time, especially with these practices,” Lance said. “One step at a time, one day at a time, and just continuing to groove with these guys.”

The same hasn’t exactly been the case for Lance and Deebo Samuel amid the latter’s recently-concluded contract hold-out with the 49ers. Samuel may have been late to the party, but he too is already getting his groove alongside his new quarterback:

“He’s done a great job these last few days,” Lance said. “Just again, the more reps we get together, the more stuff we get to watch together the better we’re going to be.”

Is Trey Lance the real deal? It’s only a matter of time before we find out.