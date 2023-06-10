The San Francisco 49ers ownership group, along with NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell, has reached an agreement to take control of English soccer club Leeds, according to The Associated Press.

The 49ers purchased a 15 percent stake from Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani in 2018 and increased it to 44 percent in late 2021. The sale of the remaining 56 percent was reported to be 170 million pounds ($214 million).

Here is what Leeds said in a statement:

“Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon. All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League.”

Nance and McConnell each had Instagram posts about the sale:

“Absolutely honored to be a part of the new ownership group to have taken over @leedsunited 💙🤍💛 LEEDS LEEDS LEEDS,” Nance said.

Added McConnell: “Both humbled and honored to be a part of the new ownership group @leedsunited #MOT.”

The 49ers are owned by Denise and John York. Their son, Jed, is CEO.

49ers Enterprises is an investment arm to expand the team's reach outside the NFL. They are the latest team to expand ownership to a soccer club. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are led by the Glazer family, which is working to sell Manchester United. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan owns Fulham FC, and Los Angeles Rams and Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke owns Arsenal FC.

Leeds were relegated from the Premiere League after they finished with a 7-10-21 record in 2022-23. They will compete in the EFL Championship this season.