The San Francisco 49ers are officially the Super Bowl favorite.

After a 5-0 start, the 49ers have officially overtaken the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers now have +450 odds to win the Lombardi Trophy while the Chiefs have +500 odds, per Fan Duel Sportsbook.

The 49ers were able to leapfrog past the Chiefs after demolishing the Dallas Cowboys 42-10. Prior to the win, the Cowboys had the No. 1 ranked defense and were considered a top contender. Now that the 49ers have beaten the Cowboys, they have established they are playing at a higher level than even some of the NFL’s better teams.

The 49ers have been almost flawless in their undefeated start. Their closest win was a 30-23 contest versus the Los Angeles Rams, that wasn’t even close by the end of the game. San Francisco has scored at least 30 points in every game and held opponents to a league-best 13.6 points per game. After two consecutive NFC Title Game appearances, the 49ers will look to win their first Super Bowl since the 1994-1995 season.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have played steadily since their opening day loss to the Detroit Lions, and are now 4-1. Kansas City has been far from dominant most of the season, but have beat the teams they’re supposed to. They also are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, so they’re set to be a top contender the rest of the season.

Outside of the top two, the Philadelphia Eagles have consistently ranked third with +650 odds. Both the Buffalo Bills and Dolphins follow with +1000 odds at winning the Super Bowl.