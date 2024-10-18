It’s hard to imagine the San Francisco 49ers have forgotten any of the Super Bowl. And they seem to know a big challenge awaits in the rematch. However, the Chiefs’ stance is one of respect as 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got the ultimate endorsement from the defensive coordinator, according to a post on X by David Lombardi.

“Steve Spagnuolo, who’s arguably the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, on Brock Purdy: “I can’t find a weakness in this QB.”

That’s probably a dip into hyperbole by Spagnuolo. However, Purdy is having another nice season. In six games he’s thrown for 1,629 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. The yardage total puts him on pace to outdo last year’s 4,280 in his first full NFL season.

49ers QB Brock Purdy faces Chiefs challenge

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Purdy is the real deal, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“I think he’s a heck of a player,” Reid said. “I remember the head coach at Iowa State (Matt Campbell) saying, “This guy changed the program around.” And when you make a statement like that — and he’s a good football coach – that’s bold. And we all see why he said it. He was right on with that. This kid, he’s a heck of a football player.”

In last season’s Super Bowl, Purdy connected on 23 of 38 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, helping the 49ers force overtime before losing 25-22 on a game-winning pass by Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ quarterback said it’s bigger than the average regular season contest.

“I think it’s as big of a regular-season game as you can play in,” Mahomes said. “But I mean, they’re a great football team, and I always like going against the best, and that’s what we’re going against this week.

“We understand that it’s going to take our best to win. You just have to have extreme focus. I think when you have two great football teams that meet up in the Super Bowl and meet up in all these big games, there’s going to be a history between that. We know how good this football team is and we have a ton of respect for them.”

From the 49ers’ point of view, they will have to face a tough player, too. Mahomes is one of the best to ever play the quarterback position, some have said. Shanahan said don’t look at this year’s numbers, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think everyone says down-year just because their numbers aren't just crazy, but Pat is as good as it gets,” Shanahan said. “He's been as good as it gets since the first year that he got to play. All their games, I think except for one, have come down to the last possession and he's as good as anyone in that last possession. Their running numbers aren't quite what they were last year. Their red zone isn't real high. So I think that equates to numbers, but Pat is Pat and he's as good as it gets and I don't see that changing at all.”