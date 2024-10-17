Is Patrick Mahomes having a down year? Well, as his Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a Week 7 throwdown against the San Francisco 49ers, that question has been debated early and often, with his largely down stat line being used as evidence.

His touchdown percentage is at a career low, his interception percentage is at a career-high, and his yards per game, still impressive at 247, is down 17 yards from his previous career-low. Throw that all together and the assumption that the Chiefs should represent the AFC in the Super Bowl are fare less ironclad as in years past.

And yet, if you ask Kyle Shanahan, as some reporters did, he believes the pride of Texas Tech is still as good as ever and won't be taking him lightly in Week 7.

“I think everyone says down-year just because their numbers aren’t just crazy, but Pat is as good as it gets. He’s been as good as it gets since the first year that he got to play. All their games, I think, except for one, have come down to the last possession, and he’s as good as anyone in that last possession. Their running numbers aren’t quite what they were last year. Their red zone isn’t real high. So I think that equates to numbers, but Pat is Pat, and he’s as good as it gets, and I don’t see that changing at all.”

Is Shanahan wise to keep respecting Mahomes? You bet, as all it takes is a few plays a week for the former MVP to once again make a passing defense look silly, as he proved last week against New Orleans.

Kyle Shanahan claps back on the 49ers man coverage issues

Turning his attention from the Chiefs' top offensive star to their defensive system, which gave the 49ers fits in the Super Bowl because of their man coverage concepts, Shanahan was asked if Kansas City has figured out the template for how to attack his offense.

While Shanahan admitted that the 49ers have seen more man coverage in 2024 than in years past, in the end, it isn't changing the 49ers' game plan too much, as they know what to expect at this point.

“I think some games we have, some we haven’t. In our last game, I didn’t see it that way. They did more in the Super Bowl than they had in the past. I think in the past, they were like 20 percent man, and they went up to 35 percent in the Super Bowl. And that’s about where they are this year,” Shanahan revealed.

“Last year going into that game, they played more press and stuff than anyone in the league all of last year, and they’re still doing that this year too. So when you’re in crucial situations, especially the fourth quarter, they blitzed more than anyone in the league last year, and that’s true this year, too. So usually when that’s the case, you see, man, so it goes with their scheme, and they definitely did a little bit more last year, too.”

Asked how his receivers have fared against man coverage so far this season, Shanahan celebrated his guys, even if there's always room for improvement.

“I thought they’ve done some good stuff. I’m sure you guys have analytics on that, that I wouldn’t be well-aware of. I’m always trying to improve in everything, but I think we’ve won some, and we’ve lost some, as usual.”

Did the Chiefs show NFL teams how to better cover the 49ers' YAC-heavy offense in the Super Bowl? Yes, but then again, to really play man coverage effectively, teams have to have a certain level of talent with experience running the coverage scheme. If the Chiefs try to pull the same game in Week 7, they don't have their top cornerback from the Super Bowl and, as a result, rank 20th in passing yards allowed.