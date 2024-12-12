After two big wins last week, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams square off on Thursday Night Football. The NFC West is far from decided and the winner of this game will be involved down the stretch. Your fantasy football playoffs begin with this matchup so you have to make the right decisions. Here is our Week 15 49ers-Rams Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

The Rams have two notable injuries after wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Whittington are questionable. They are more depth receiver options so his absence should not hurt many fantasy football managers. On the other side, the 49ers running back issues continue. Isaac Guerendo is expected to play but if he leaves, it will be Patrick Taylor Jr. Left tackle Trent Williams remains out, which will make everything more difficult for their offense.

With all of those things considered, it's time to make the final decisions. Let's look at the Week 15 49ers-Rams Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

49ers-Rams fantasy football start 'em

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Quarterback

Last week, Matthew Stafford led the way to the Rams' biggest win of the season. They scored 44 points to beat the Buffalo Bills and close the gap in the NFC West race. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp healthy and thriving, Stafford is a great fantasy football option. He has not had a great season because of the wide receiver injuries and his lack of rushing value. But against a beaten-up 49ers defense, he should succeed again this week.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco Running Back

Isaac Guerendo is expected to play on Thursday night so you should have him in your lineup. He found the end zone in his lone game as the starter last week and could do the same against the Rams. The 49ers have built this competitive core on their running game and a variety of backs have succeeded in this system. The dynamic rookie will be the next one, dominating the Los Angeles defense on Thursday night.

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco Wide Receiver

The biggest injury the 49ers have suffered this season is Brandon Aiyuk. He is out for the entire season with a torn ACL and Jauan Jennings has slipped in at X receiver. Jennings has been spectacular in that role, exemplified in their big win over the Bears last week. He scored two touchdowns and could snag another against a soft Rams secondary.

Start ‘Em: Kyren Williams, LAR RB, Puka Nacua, LAR WR, George Kittle, SF TE

49ers-Rams sit 'em

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Tight End

The 49ers have one of the best tight ends in the game in George Kittle. Colby Parkinson is not in that conversation for the Rams. Since the returns of Kupp and Nacua, he has fallen out of favor. That will not change against Kittle and the Niners and that could cost your fantasy football team. Cut bait now and don't let Parkinson ruin your playoff run.

Joshua Karty, Los Angeles Kicker

The Rams have staked their future in rookie kicker Joshua Karty. Overall, there are a lot of positives to take away from his first season but he is not a great fantasy football option. Karty has missed at least one kick in four of the last five weeks. Sometimes they are extra points, which is not a huge deal, but those missed field goals will crush you. There will be a better kicker available on your waiver wire than Karty.

San Francisco Defense/Special Teams

The 49ers' defense has been great over the years but considering the Rams' last performance, stay away from them this week. The fantasy football defenses are not great on Thursday nights and that should continue here. Don't expect a big number from the 49ers and go find another defense playing a worse offense than San Francisco.

Sit ‘Em: Ricky Pearsall, SF WR, Jake Moody, SF K, Demarcus Robinson, LAR WR