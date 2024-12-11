The Los Angeles Rams unleashed an offensive onslaught in their Week 14 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Despite a ridiculous, record-breaking six-touchdown game from Josh Allen and a 21-point fourth quarter, the Rams got the 44-42 win in a wild shootout.

LA’s offense is heating up in time for a playoff push as the 7-6 Rams are just a game behind the first-place Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. However, Los Angeles could be down a trio of pass catchers for a hugely important divisional clash with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Wideouts Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Whittington and tight end Davis Allen are all listed as questionable for LA’s Week 15 matchup, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. All three players are dealing with shoulder injuries.

Robinson is the most impactful player of the group. The ninth-year veteran is fourth on the team in receiving yards and he leads the Rams with seven receiving touchdowns. The former Chiefs wideout is having a career year in 2024 with 28 receptions for 433 yards and seven scores. And he had a highlight reel, game-winning touchdown catch against the Seahawks in Week 9.

WR Demarcus Robinson leads the list of injured Rams ahead of Week 15’s divisional clash

Whittington is in his rookie season after being drafted in the sixth round by the Rams in 2024. Head coach Sean McVay is excited for Whittington’s potential but the young receiver has yet to establish himself as a mainstay in LA’s offense.

Week 14 was the Puka Nacua show as his historic game helped the Rams beat Buffalo. Nacua caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown while adding five carries for 16 yards and another score.

Since returning in Week 8 from a five-game absence due to injury, the second-year WR has been on a tear. He’s up to 54 receptions with 743 total yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

At 7-6, the Rams are fighting for their playoff lives. Their Thursday night game against San Francisco could have a serious impact on the division. Although LA could be missing a few pass catchers, the 49ers are struggling with injuries across the roster.

Offensive lineman Trent Williams has already been ruled out for the Week 15 matchup due to an ankle injury. Additionally, the 49ers have listed defenders Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw as well as starting running back Isaac Guerendo as questionable for Thursday Night Football.

Like the Rams, the 49ers are attempting to claw their way into the postseason. However, the team’s 6-7 record essentially makes every game a must-win. Despite wideout Deebo Samuel being frustrated by his lack of touches, the 49ers’ offense impressed for the first time in nearly a month when the team hung 38 points on the Chicago Bears in a Week 14 victory.