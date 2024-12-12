The San Francisco 49ers will kick off the NFL's Week 15 slate of action, and it will see them face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in a game that could have huge playoff implications. In order for the Niners to have a shot at winning this game, they will need to be as healthy as possible, which is why the latest injury update on running back Isaac Guerendo is such great news.

San Fran's top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, are both on injured reserve, which forced the team to start Guerendo in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears. The issue was that Guerendo then got injured, as he suffered a sprained foot that forced him out of the game early. While the short week seemed set to work against him, Guerendo is expected to be good to go for this big game against LA.

“49ers rookie RB Isaac Guerendo plans to play Thursday night vs. the Rams despite his sprained foot that has left him being listed as questionable, per sources. Guerendo insists he ‘feels good,'” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

49ers hoping Isaac Guerendo can put together another big outing

In his first ever start, Guerendo delivered the goods for the 49ers, as he racked up 78 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while also picking up another 50 yards on two receptions. With several other players on their offense dealing with injuries, having Guerendo on the field against the Rams could end up being the difference between winning and losing.

With San Fran trying to keep themselves in the playoff hunt, they desperately need to beat Los Angeles, and having Guerendo will help them in their quest to accomplish that. Of course, it will be worth checking back in on his status before kickoff to make sure he's actually playing, but as of right now, it seems like the rookie running back is on the right track to suit up for this one.